FOX 46 gets results for viewer waiting on unemployment check

FOX 46 is getting results for an out-of-work Monroe mom who has been waiting more than a month to get her unemployment check.

Jamie Abraham turned to FOX 46 investigator Matt Grant three weeks ago for help to get the benefits she desperately needs. She said for a month she’s called the state’s unemployment hotline, sometimes more than 10 times a day, and got nowhere.

“All of our call system agents are assisting other people right now and the hold queue is full,” a recording said when Grant asked her to try again. “Please call back another time.”

“They hung up,” said Abraham. “I did not.”

Unemployment checks are supposed to go out within two weeks of applying. We reached out to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security about her delay and we are getting results. On May 17 and 18 she had two deposits into her account for $2852 and $713

“How much does this money help you right now being out of work and going through this crisis?,” Grant asked the furloughed soda machine stocker.

“It helps my rent, my car insurance,” said Abraham. “The bills are coming and I had no income. So this helps extremely.”

So far, 907,257 North Carolinians have applied for unemployment benefits with more than half, 549,445, having been paid, according to the latest state data. As of March 15, around $2.3 billion has been paid out in total.

Abraham has advice for others going through a similar situation.

“Don’t get too frustrated and too upset. Don’t get down on yourself because I got depressed,” she said. “I hate to say but obviously just be patient because it will come.”

She credits FOX 46 for helping.

“I want to thank you, FOX News, very much,” she said. “Definitely want to thank you guys. It is awesome what you guys do for people.”

She is hoping to get back to work as soon as it’s safe.

See the latest NC unemployment claims data here.