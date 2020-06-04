FOX 46 gets results for Shelby woman waiting on stimulus check

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is working to get results for hundreds of people looking for help getting their stimulus checks. One Shelby woman who we met last week called FOX 46 Tuesday to say she got her money.

Angela Russ is one happy woman.

“Hallelujah, I kept checking my bank account and I tried last night just messing around and thought I’d call my bank and there it is!”

For all those who are still waiting on their stimulus checks by mail, the IRS says those checks are still going out, some in the form of debit cards, with the bulk of the payments to be completed by the end of June.

Those who got their direct deposit information in on time to the IRS, direct deposits, like Angela’s are still being made into June as well.

“I don’t what it is about FOX 46, but y’all are just good luck charms, ” Russ said.