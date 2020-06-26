FOX 46 gets results for Rock Hill mom out-of-work, waiting for unemployment check and facing eviction

ROCK HILL, S.C. – When you visit Patricia’s home, a welcome mat greets visitors with a message: “Beyond blessed.”

But inside, Patricia is praying for a miracle.

“Ask God to intervene somehow, some way,” said Patricia, who did not want to give her last name.

The former housekeeper says she was laid off in March due to COVID-19. She says she tried for two months to file for unemployment benefits. Without internet, she had to apply by phone. She says it took two months of trying.

“I [would be] on hold for two hours and they would disconnect,” she said. “Frustration beyond limits.”

With no money coming in, she fell behind on rent. She owes her landlord $2218, records show. In South Carolina, the moratorium on evictions ended last month.

Patricia and her adult son were set to be kicked out of their home, which they just moved into, on Sunday.

In North Carolina, residents have six months to pay back missed rent.

Patricia, who was once homeless, says she doesn’t want that to happen again.

“Frightening,” she said, almost in tears. “Mentally, emotionally, very fearful.”

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, which oversees unemployment benefits, says Patricia’s check – which could prevent her from being evicted – was approved this week and is in the mail.

The check will likely arrive this week.

FOX 46 is getting results. We reached out to Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill, which offers help to those in need.

“Is there anything your organization can do to help her?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.



“Yes,” said Grace Lewis, the center’s director. “We would like for her to come here to be triaged, of course, and let our case manager work with her.”

“That’s a blessing,” said Patricia. “I can’t wait to call her.”

Immediately after FOX 46 connected the two, Lewis helped Patricia file an emergency petition with the court and she got it.

Patricia now has a court date set for July 21. That is enough time for her unemployment check to arrive. It is a huge relief, she said.

The property manager had no comment.

“I am extremely thankful and grateful to you,” Patricia told Grant.

If you’re facing a similar situation, experts recommend talking to your landlord first. If that doesn’t work, consult an attorney or reach out to a nonprofit that may be able to help.

Nonprofits, like Pathways Community Center, often receive grant money that can be used to help people laid off due to COVID-19.