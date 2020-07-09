FOX 46 gets results for healthcare worker who says tow company demanded nearly $2,000 cash after towing SUV one block

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A healthcare worker says a Charlotte towing company tried to “extort” nearly $2000 “cash” from her after towing her BMW just one block.

Stephanie Salcedo says her 2018 BMW X1 was targeted and shouldn’t have been towed in the first place. Unable and unwilling to pay, she has had to rely on coworkers to get from her home in Huntersville to her job in Charlotte. Salcedo works at the Camino Community Center, where she works at a medical clinic that serves the poor.

“We help our community so much,” she said.

Without a car, helping the community has been a challenge.

“It’s affecting my daily life and work,” said Salcedo. “I’ve missed appointments literally the entire day, every day.”

On Friday June 26, she says she parked her SUV on West Worthington Avenue, near Hawkins Street, in South End. She says she parked on the street, where there are no apparent signs saying you can’t park. Across the street is a private lot where signs warn unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

Salcedo says she returned around 9 pm, after getting dinner nearby, to find a man in an unmarked car threatening to boot her BMW, she said, unless she gave him $1000 “cash.”

The credit card reader was broke, he told her.

“I can’t pay with a card, no check, nothing,” she says she was told. “He wants cash right then and there. People do not walk around the street with a thousand dollars cash.”

Despite a city ordinance that requires towing companies accept credit cards, Salcedo’s car was towed by Parking Enforcement and Recovery MGMT. FOX 46 found her white SUV, with the yellow boot still attached, in a small lot a block away. The vehicle was behind a gate, with no lights, held together with a padlock and chain.

The company has 11 complaints with the Better Business Bureau. Salcedo showed us text messages, sent from the same phone number on Parking Enforcement and Recovery’s sign, demanding “1,900 cash” to get her car back.

“Are you coming or not please don’t waste my time,” one text said. “I’ll give you 10 minutes to get her and I’m going to leave.”

That text was followed up with: “All right I’m leaving have a blessed call us you have the money bye bye.”

The company also threatened to charge her $100 a day in storage fees. Two days after her car was towed, the company told her: “Just to let you know we’re putting a lien on your vehicle tomorrow morning.”

In North Carolina, there are no caps regulating how much tow companies can charge.

Salcedo said she called police but was told this is a civil matter. While there are no caps on how much towing companies can charge, due to the current State of Emergency, price gouging laws – charging too much – are in effect.

The attorney general’s office recently sued A1 Towing Solutions, accusing the company of targeting truck drivers, following a series of FOX 46 investigations, and price gouging during the pandemic.

“I just want my car back,” Salcedo told FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “That’s all I want.”

The owner of the company accuses Salcedo of parking in a private lot and trying to drive off with the boot attached, which Salcedo denies that.

The owner, who didn’t want to give his name, placed blame on his driver, who has been fired, for sending the text messages and acting “unethical.”

“It is unfortunate what happened in this situation,” the owner said in a text message. “We did take the necessary steps so that this doesn’t happen again…we do recognize this employee attempted to behave in an unethical manner after the fact, which resulted in his termination.”

Grant asked if Salcedo could get her SUV back and got results. Eight hours after first meeting, he was there when the company unlocked the gates and let her drive off the lot.

“Thanks FOX 46 News for helping me get my car back,” said Salcedo as she drove off the dark lot, around 11 pm, with no lights.

The company told her she no longer owes them anything.

“I get to go to work on time! That’s what I’m excited about the most and to actually have my car,” said Salcedo, after pulling over to talk to Grant. “You don’t understand. You’re literally an angel. You helped me out so much. My clinic is in debt to you.”

“Thanks FOX 46,” she added, as she drove off, waving.

Salcedo still plans to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE TOW COMPANY