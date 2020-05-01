FOX 46 gets results for frustrated Charlotte woman waiting on unemployment benefits

Many people are still battling a big backlog, trying to get their unemployment benefits. FOX 46 was able to step in and help get results for one local woman in need.

“I’m so mad it gets so frustrating it’s depressing. I actually feel like I’m not existing,” Jamie Abraham said.

Abraham filed for unemployment last month after being furloughed from her job stocking soda machines.

“It was very hard.”

After waiting more than a month and receiving crickets, this Monroe mom reached out to FOX 46 for help.

Abraham says she’s been calling daily, desperately waiting for answers.

“One day I counted 13. I kept calling kept calling.”

FOX 46 asked her to call try calling the state’s unemployment hotline.

The response we heard: “Due the high number of claims related to COVID-19 our phone lines are busier than usual…the hold queue is full.”

Instead of answers, she was hung up on.

“If you need to speak to an agent please call back at another time,” another message says.

Abraham says this is her morning routine.

“Just explain to me. I just want an explanation what they need more from me or if it’s denied.”

Abraham is one of nearly one million people who’ve filed for unemployment in North Carolina. So far, the state has paid out close to a $1 billion.

In South Carolina more than 400,000 people filed unemployment claims with more than 585 million paid out.

FOX 46 is working to get results. We reached out to the department of commerce which oversees unemployment claims, and with permission, passed along details of Abraham’s case.

Officials told FOX 46’s Matt Grant that they would look into her claim, so hopefully the process is expedited for her.

“Oh I hope so and thank you thank you so much,” Abraham said. “I really appreciate it this is a big deal thank you so much.”

Without the ability to work, she says she’s relying on this money and doesn’t know how much longer she can afford to wait.