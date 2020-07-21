FOX 46 gets results for Catawba County woman waiting on unemployment for weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thousands of people are still waiting for some kind of compensation from the government to help them through the troubling times. FOX 46 is putting a face to the pain and struggling of those doing everything they can to survive.



A Catawba County woman struggled to keep a roof over her head as she waited months for unemployment benefits until Fox 46 stepped in and got her results.



“I’m putting myself at risk and I’m putting my mother at risk, If I did happen to catch anything and bring it home to her.”



Carla Murray of Hickory, North Carolina says it is that fear of contracting the coronavirus that lead her to stop working as a delivery driver back in April.

“With my health, I also have my mother who lives with me who also has a lot of health issues. I was self-employed and I took it upon myself to go ahead and file for unemployment so I could, you know, keep my family safe.”



That decision makes Murray’s case complicated.



“I received two letters in the mail, both saying I was eligible, that I would be approved.”



When several weeks passed without any compensation, Murray called and was told she’d been denied by the state and needed to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.



“When I applied for the PUA, again I got approved for that as well. They said it could take about six weeks to get the initial eligibility to be receiving the compensation.”



Six weeks turned into eight. Still no money, Murray says she is struggling and bills are mounting.

“Since I’ve been out of work I’ve had my car repo[ssesed]. My phone was cut off for over a month. It’s, it’s pretty taxing not being able to get any kind of compensation.”



Then another blow. Despite filing the required medical documents, Murray’s claim was denied, again. An agent said she could appeal but the office is backed up, so it would take a few weeks for someone to review her claim.



“I’m not the only one going through this. I’ve spoke to quite a few people that have been out of work, whether it was self-employment, health issues, or laid off of work because their jobs had laid them off that still have not received anything.”



Frustrated she reached out to FOX 46 for help.



“I feel like FOX 46 is just one of those news stations that is honest when they talk to people or when they report something.”



We reached out to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security on her behalf. The next day a representative reached out to Murray and within two business days, she was approved. The money she has been waiting and praying for, now pending in her account.



“I’m extremely glad I reached out to you guys because I really don’t think anything would have happened if I would’ve kept fighting for myself.”



Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is a federal program for people who are unable to work because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits.



To learn more or to apply, click here.