FOX 46 gets local woman refund for faulty medical alert device

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One woman waited for a refund for more than a month and she was about to give up when she decided to give us a call.

“I’ve not been hateful or anything. I just told them I was going to call FOX News because they get results done, and that’s the only channel I watch and said they will get my money,” Betty Waldrop said.

Waldrop must’ve been looking into her crystal ball when she reached out to FOX 46 because less than 24 hours after we interviewed her, we were able to get her the refund she was told she’d get a month prior.

“You hit it once for 55 and twice for 911,” Waldrop said.

After getting a flyer in the mail, she ordered a medical alert device for emergencies from a company called “My Great Call.”

“The first one would not work. The second one won’t even work out in the country, so I’m very dissatisfied with it and I want my money back,” said Waldrop.

Waldrop returned both devices, but never got her refund.

“I just feel like they’re wanting to keep my money and it might not be a lot to some people, but it’s a lot to me because I’m on a fixed income.”

The device and a month of service amounted to roughly $115. Just hours after we reached out to the company, Waldrop called us with the good news.

“They reimbursed me my money and I’m very happy with it,” Waldrop said. “I just want to thank FOX News for all they do because I love FOX 46 News because they get the job done.”

The company confirmed with FOX 46 the issue has been resolved. While a total refund would have been roughly $115 dollars, Waldrop says they ultimately refunded her $93. She says she was satisfied just to get that.

