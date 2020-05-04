FOX 46 Digital Dose: Student loan forgiveness scams make rounds during pandemic

A FOX 46 Consumer Alert: Money is tight for many Americans right now, so an offer to relieve your student loan debt may be tempting, but companies that promise immediate forgiveness, charge upfront fees or pressure you to sign up, or characterize themselves as the U.S. Department of Education are red flags.

The Charlotte Better Business Bureau says the federal government is not contacting people via email, text or phone. So, do not give out personal information over the phone. Also, be wary if you get a call promising student loan forgiveness or offering to change your student loan repayment plan if you pay up.

The BBB says this isn’t necessarily a scam. There are companies that charge student loan holders money to enroll in federal programs that are free. You never have to pay for help with your federal financial aid or student loans. Make sure you understand which companies and claims are legitimate.

It’s also important to note that under the stimulus package, federal student loans won’t require a payment on their debt until October 2020. Any interest that accrues during that time will be waived. In addition, the U.S. Department of Education will stop its collection practices amid the pandemic.