FOX 46 Digital Dose: Pump prices likely to increase as some states reopen



After weeks of record low prices, the cost to fill up your tank is starting to go back up.

Tiffany Wright, with AAA Carolinas, says stay-at-home orders have kept demand down which has kept prices low.

But as more state’s reopen, she says costs for consumers are expected to rise. For the first time in weeks, gas prices are slowly increasing.

“Typically when gas prices do go up, they skyrocket up and then they always fall like a feather. Well this has been the opposite. We’ve seen gas prices for the last nine weeks’ plummet, so I don’t think they’ll shoot up like a rocket. I do think it will be a gradual process.”

Wright says pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in the coming weeks, especially as more states reopen and motorists begin driving more.

“I think we’re still probably going to see some of the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere in the last three to four years for the summer travel season.”

Wright says demand dictates prices which is why gas typically costs more in the summer. But she says, it’s hard to predict how many consumers are actually going to hit the road and take a road trip once the economy reopens and things are fully “back to normal.”

At $1.78, the national average is one cent more than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than this time last year.

Right now, the average cost per gallon of gas in North Carolina is $1.64. In South Carolina, the average is $1.55 per gallon.