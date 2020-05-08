FOX 46 Digital Dose: Local career center is getting results for job seekers with virtual career fairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is working to get you a job, so get those resumes ready.

For many Americans, including Chris Bass of Greensboro, NC, the coronavirus pandemic has brought much uncertainty, especially when it comes to job security.

“They cut hours tremendously because of the coronavirus, so that’s why I am looking for a new opportunity.”

Bass, a father of two, updated his resume and registered for his first virtual job fair. Career Center of the Southeast and DeVry University sponsored a free virtual job fair on Thursday for folks in the Carolinas and surrounding states.

Bass says the online event was easy to navigate and he was able to speak with several different employers.

Kim Harris is CEO of Career Center of the Southeast. She says more than 600 job seekers logged on between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet with employers from five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. Harris says job seekers from across the country have been reaching out to the center for help. She says the need has been non-stop since COVID-19 forced them to stop holding in-person employment events.

So, events have been moved online. Harris says the virtual interview process is simple.

“You’re going to log on to our website and you’re going to enter into a chat environment. You’ll see a list of employers. Select the employer you want to visit. You’ll be put into a virtual waiting room until the employer is read to see you.”

She says during that time you can upload your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Primerica, a financial services marketing company, is one of the 18 employers that participated in the May 7th event. Vice President Terry Roberston says the pandemic has changed the workplace landscape. He says it’s important for job seekers to keep an open mind and also keep their options open. Make sure your resume is up-to-date and consider what skills may be transferable to other areas.

Career Center of the Southeast is based in Charlotte, NC. Events are held across the country but the company plans to hold a virtual job fair once a month for North Carolinians. The next event in will be May 28.

Click here for more information.