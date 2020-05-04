FOX 46 Digital Dose: Don’t fall for these new stimulus check scams



FOX 46 is getting results for consumers with a warning about new stimulus check scams.

The Charlotte Better Business Bureau has been getting complaints about what they are calling “imposter scams.” These include emails, texts and social media posts claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service or Small Business Administration. They may include links to loans or requests for information in order to send your stimulus check.

The BBB’s Tom Bartholomy says don’t fall for it. He says the IRS and SBA are not sending you messages and they’re not running ads on social media.

“Some people have even reported to us that they’re getting a phone call and it says Small Business Administration on the caller ID. Realize they can make that caller ID say whatever they want it to say.”

Bartholomy also says if anyone who wants you to send them money or provide personal information in order to get your check, step back because it’s a trick.

Meantime, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is warning of another hoax. Scammers calling and claiming that you were paid too much so they want a refund.

You should never respond to calls or texts that claim to be from the government. And, definitely don’t click on links in emails or on social media. Instead, go to directly to the website to look up accurate information.