FOX 46 Digital Dose: Airbnb, VRBO guests struggling to get coronavirus refunds

The coronavirus has impacted many industries, but arguably the hardest hit has been the travel industry. As the pandemic worsened, stay-at-home orders were issued and travelers canceled business and personal trips in massive numbers.

Customers of Airbnb, VRBO and other vacation rental companies have been particularly vulnerable because, unlike with a hotel stay, guests must pay for most, if not all, of their stay up front.

Airbnb has promised to issue full cash refunds to qualifying travelers whose trips had been impacted by the coronavirus. But that hasn’t been the case for some customers, according to Tom Bartholomy with the Charlotte Better Business Bureau.

He says Airbnb and VRBO are generating a lot of complaints into his office. Bartholomy says because these sites allow individual property managers or owners to post their own listings, the companies can’t guarantee that customers will get 100% of their money back.

For its part, VRBO’s COVID-19 emergency policy says, “We are asking property owners and managers to offer a full credit for the amount you already paid if you are outside of your cancellation window.” And the company is “strongly encouraging property owners and managers to issue at least a partial refund for situations in which a flexible credit cannot be accommodated.”

So, what can customers do if they are having difficulty collecting a refund? Bartholomy says if you used a credit card, you can challenge it through your credit card company. While you should always read through the terms and conditions before making a deposit, he says most policies don’t account for a pandemic. Persistence, Bartholomy says, is key.

“Don’t give up. The first thing, the second thing, third thing you’re going to hear is no, you’re not going to get a refund. Be persistent. File a complaint with the BBB. File a complaint with the attorney general.”

Bartholomy says what his office is seeing is that persistence does pay off.

“You’ll eventually get that refund, but it won’t be easy.”