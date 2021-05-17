Four years later, Lancaster mom still working to find son’s killer

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Four years later a heartbroken mother is taking action, as no one has been arrested in the murder of a well-known basketball player in Lancaster.

The victim’s mom is taking the investigation into her own hands because she says the police aren’t doing anything.

“My baby…he was so well rounded and I was so proud of how I raised him,” Latisha Pearson told FOX 46. “It takes a village to raise a child and this whole village really loved my child. Nobody could say anything bad about him nobody. He helped everyone.”

Pearson’s son, Allen Cooper, was a 17-year-old Lancaster High Student who was shot and killed in 2017. One year before he was supposed to graduate.

“He helped me as his mom, he helped his brother as a brother, he helped his friends as a friend, he helped you before he helped himself and that’s what bothers me. He wasn’t a bully. He was not a corner child that stood on the corner, always out, always partying. He was not that child at all.”

In fact, he was a 4.0 student at Lancaster High School, and was a star basketball player. He planned to go to the NBA after attending college in New York, but his dream was never fulfilled.

The last four years have been hard because her son’s death is still unsolved, and police never gave an update.

“This is their words: ‘They have an inkling to who done it, but they don’t have enough evidence,’ but he was shot in front of a schoolhouse at a game and that y’all told me there were cameras there so how is there no evidence.”

Pearson says she was given evidence from the case. Her son’s book bag that he was wearing when he was killed.

“He had a cellphone; he had his house keys and everything,” she said. “Right now, I have that bag. I don’t have his cellphone. I wanted his clothing…something that would keep me close to him. They were able to give me back his bag–that’s full of blood as I remind you–I never opened the bag, the bag still sits in the corner till this day.”

She believes the police department has been reckless with his investigation, so she’s taken her son’s case into her own hands.

“I’ve been crying out for somebody to help me, I’ve been writing,” Pearson said. I’ve been trying to get in touch with the NAACP, I’m even trying to write a book to see if someone can hear me. I have a Facebook with just him his page, and I put things on his page that I might hear, but other than that, no, I have no other resource.”

She says finding justice for her son is her number one priority not just for her closure, but for Allen’s younger brother Fo’Real.

“Hard getting used to. People think it’s best to forget about it but the more you forget about its hard because you don’t remember his voice the same,” Pearson said.

The family keeps Allen close by, by hanging pictures and memorabilia around the house. He was cremated and placed inside this basketball.

“To me it’s like we lost an angel, the community lost an angel. That’s the bottom line, and it’s like the police [are] not taking it seriously. I lost my angel and y’all don’t care.”

Pearson says the only thing that keeps her going is looking for her son’s killer. Once that happens, she plans to leave Lancaster to give her family a better and more peaceful life.