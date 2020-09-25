‘Four years ago, what were you doing?’: Mecklenburg County Sheriff reflects on 2016 protests during time of unrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Around this time of year in 2016, protesters were flooding the streets of Uptown Charlotte in the name of Keith Lamont Scott. Tonight, protests continue across the country in the name of Breonna Taylor.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is taking a look back at 2016 and speaking with FOX 46 on how far we’ve come.

Sheriff McFadden says we’re in a bad situation as we’re more divided now then ever, saying we’ve all allowed that to happen saying it we won’t come together until someone says “enough”.

Scenes of protest have become a familiar sight in Charlotte.

“There’s more division in America now than ever than we have seen and everybody’s a little nervous. Law enforcement is a little nervous. The community’s a little nervous. The grassroots leaders are a little nervous but we haven’t sat down and said that’s enough. Let’s stop here and try to get a hold of this,” Sheriff McFadden said.

McFadden took to Twitter on Tursday, asking, “four years ago, what were you doing? Where were you standing?”

Four years ago, what were you doing ? Where were you standing? quote…

“Thinking is difficult, that's why most people judge" – Carl Jung pic.twitter.com/HEcDFoZAqM — Garry McFadden (@SugarFreeTalk) September 23, 2020

“It reminded me that I’m still going to be in the streets. It reminded me that I’m still going to go to people that want to listen. It reminded me to still not give up and it reminded me to still have hope,” Sheriff McFadden told FOX 46.

We asked him, how far he thinks the city’s come since then.

“I think the city is still struggling to where we need to go. Have we come and made some progress? Yes, we have. Have we made the progress we need to make in this city? No we haven’t. We still have a long way to go.”

He says he’s willing to have meaningful conversations with anyone who’s willing to find real resolutions and solutions.

“How do we—you–get justice? Maybe if you talk to people that have been inside the system who can really show you where the gap is, it’ll really help us. But will we ever reach those points? I don’t know if it’s going to be this soon because everybody’s upset now.”

His post also reminded him to still have hope, and while he believes the streets of Charlotte will erupt again, he says more listening and leading can help move the needle forward.

