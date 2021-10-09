Four people rescued from sinking boat at Lake Wylie, Medic says

LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were rescued from Lake Wylie Saturday night, Medic says.

They were rescued around 8:00 p.m. after their boat sank in the water near the Wilkinson Boulevard bridge.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused their boat to sink.

Medic says everyone rescued was evaluated for cold water exposure, but none of them have life-threatening injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

This is a developing story and an active investigation, and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.