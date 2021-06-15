Four men arrested in connection to NC armed home invasion, one suspect still at large

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — On June 11, 2021, at around 6:00 a.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office were called to Brucewood Road due to a home invasion.

The suspects left the residence and were pursued by one of the victims and then a deputy. The men ended up wrecking their vehicle in the area of Viewmont Drive and ran on foot.

Two women at the home said that they were threatened by three men with guns who demanded to know where the money, drugs, and jewelry were.

The women were forced lie face down on the bed while another woman escaped and called 911.

During the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified. Charles Lacy Childress Jr., Daniel Ray Lineberry, Stephen Clay Eastwood and Luke Lloyd Clark were arrested and charged.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Wayne Thomasson, who has been charged with aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336)-570-6300 or call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)-229-7100.