Four CMPD officers, one sergeant won’t face criminal charges for in-custody death of Harold Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and one sergeant will not face criminal charges for the in-custody death of Harold Easter due to a lack of evidence, according to the District Attorney.

Easter died in police custody after his arrest on January 23 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. Detectives said he experienced a serious medical emergency while he was being interviewed. He was rushed to the hospital where he died days later.

District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III said charges would not be filed because the state did not have the evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers were culpable in Easter’s death.

“Mr. Easter’s voluntary ingestion of crack cocaine is a proximate cause of his death, and, while there legally may have been more than one proximate cause for death, a proximate cause is defined as a cause without which the death would not have occurred,” said the district attorney.

Merriweather said independent experts could not testify with certainty that Easter would have lived even if officers had called for medical attention during the traffic stop.

The District Attorney also said his office could not prove that the officers knew Easter had ingested the drugs. Video footage does not capture him ingesting the cocaine and he did not tell officers done so. Instead, he told them that he “tried” to ingest it.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the officers and the sergeant involved had “intimate knowledge that Easter had swallowed cocaine during the traffic stop” and was “left unattended inside an interview room for more than 20 minutes.”

Jennings said Easter was “clearly in need of medical attention while left in the interview room.”

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was called in earlier this year to determine what led to the death of Easter after being arrested by CMPD. The five officers involved were placed on administrative leave in January, as is standard procedure, CMPD said.

Below is a list of members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. related to the incident:

– Sergeant Nicolas Vincent was hired on January 28, 2008, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Brentley Vinson was hired on July 21, 2014, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Michael Benfield was hired on October 27, 2014, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Michael Joseph was hired on May 21, 2018, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

– Officer Shon Sheffield was hired on August 13, 2012, and is assigned to the Metro Division.

CMPD announced Friday that all five have been cited for termination.

Merriweather said that while no criminal charges would be filed, his office condemned the CMPD officers’ response to Easter’s condition.

“That inference alone is insufficient to sustain a criminal prosecution, but it is wholly appropriate to deem what occurred on January 23, 2020, to be an abject failure of operating procedure and general standards of custodial care,” he wrote.

