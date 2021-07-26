Four children survive house fire after 12-year-old calls 911, 5-year-old rushes everyone out

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George family is without a home after a fire destroyed their kitchen and left behind smoke damage on Friday afternoon. The two adult homeowners are staying in an RV on their property, while the four kids that were inside the home are staying at a local hotel with a family member.

Four kids were inside the home at the time of the fire and one five-year-old helped rush everyone out.

The smell of smoke still lingers inside the kitchen that the fire mostly destroyed. In addition, walls and blinds in the living room are singed from the fire at their home along Spain Drive.

Homeowners Tara Gray-Freeman and Ricky Freeman were not home when the fire happened, but their 12-year-old and 9-year-old were among the four children inside.

The Freeman’s older daughter, Tyara Gray’s children were home at the time of the fire as well. Tyara Gray’s 5-year-old son Austin Cole and her 7-month-old baby were also inside when the fire engulfed the kitchen.

12-year-old Rickara Freeman called 911 and the 5-year-old yelled “fire!” while helping to get everybody out.

“The whole stove was on fire. So, I rushed everyone out of the house,” Freeman said.











Tyara Gray held back tears during an interview with 8News on Sunday, thankful her siblings helped to get her 5-year-old and 7-month-old baby girl out safely.

“If they were trapped in, you know, she’s my best friend. And I’ve always wanted a daughter, so it’s like, I’ve got one and it’s, you can’t even think what could ever happen if they weren’t there to keep my siblings up, to get everybody out the house,” she said.

Gray said most or all of the children’s clothes and other belongings inside the home weren’t salvageable due to fire or smoke damage.

“This house is definitely replaceable, but none of our kids are replaceable,” she told 8News.

The family told 8News the Carson Volunteer Fire Department and Prince George Fire Department both responded to the fire.

8News has reached out to both departments and is waiting to hear back.

The family is now asking for help replacing clothing lost in the fire. They need women’s clothing ranging from large to XXL, baby clothes for a 7-month-old, boys clothes in a size 7 and men’s clothing in an XL. The family also needs storage bins to store food and clothes in.