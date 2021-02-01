Fort Mill woman sexually assaulted by man claiming to have her W-2 forms

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Fort Mill are looking for a man who knocked on a woman’s front door claiming he had her W-2 tax forms and preceded to sexually assault her.

The incident happened on Drane Circle around 12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the victim opened her door and the suspect who was unknown to her, forcibly entered her apartment, displayed a weapon and threatened her with physical harm if she did not comply with his demands.

The victim fled on foot from her apartment at her first opportunity and requested nearby assistance. The suspect then fled from the area.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected black male. He is approximately 5-foot-6, medium build and possibly in the late 20s to early 30s age range. He was wearing a hunting-patterned camouflage jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, black work boots, and a dark colored medical face mask with white or light colored ear loops.

Call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321 if you have information.