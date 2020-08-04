Fort Mill woman captures hit-and-run motorcyclist on camera

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Fort Mill woman needs help finding the motorcyclist who hit her SUV on Interstate-77 and kept going.

She snapped a photo of the guy before he was able to speed off. She said the SUV was actually a gift to her son for his 16th birthday…and now it’s damaged.

The hit-and-run happened on the Sutton Road exit of I-77 South, Saturday around 8:15 p.m.

The mom tells FOX 46 she was taking her son’s Kia Sorento to put gas in it and now it has rear end damage. The mom does not want to share her name for privacy reasons but said:

“I moved over just to get into another lane to give myself more space and the next thing I knew… I was hit from behind,” she explained.

She said the driver acted as if he would pull over to exchange insurance, but he took off.

“I’ve already got 911 on the phone. I’d like to take a report.. and he proceeds to pull the bike from out under the car,” she said.

“He said I’m just going to pull over and get out of the way and the next thing I knew he was taking off and driving down the road,” she said.

The woman said she called the police and attempted to file a report but troopers informed her that her insurance would have to pay for damages since they have no suspect. The woman took to Facebook with the picture of the motorcyclist which has since been shared by dozens.

“There was another lady who said I just saw him and he was weaving in and out of traffic before he hit you and the front end of his bike is damaged pretty bad,” she said.

Witnesses have come forward and people on Facebook said they see the silver 3-wheeler often in Fort Mill. Although no one was badly injured, the woman said she hopes the motorcyclist understands things could’ve been worse.

“He could’ve been hurt a lot worse than he might be already. I don’t know if he’s injured. He did have on a helmet. It could’ve ended a lot differently for both of us if he had just stopped and us taken care of our business and moved on our way,” she said.

Traffic was at a standstill during the time of the hit-and-run because there was another wreck ahead in which troopers were working.

If you recognize the man in the photo, get results and give police a call.