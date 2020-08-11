Fort Mill town council decides to ditch mask mandate

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Fort Mill, council members have decided to ditch the mandate on wearing masks in public.

“A lot of people don’t like it but its for your safety and mine,”

Last month, Fort Mill town council voted to implement a mask mandate. Now, one month later, it’s officially off the table.

The rule applied to restaurants along with hair salons, barbershops, grocery stores, convenience stores and a variety of other retail uses. Anyone who refused was threatened with a fine of up to $100.

Some say it was time for the mandate to expire others say as long as the numbers rise safety measures should remain in place.

“The safety of the people is very important and i feel like we should take that into consideration”

“I think it’s a good thing, but if there is a rule in place then just follow it and if you don’t want to go into that store then don’t go in it,”

While Fort Mill has lifted its order, there is still a statewide mandate put in place last week by Governor McMaster. That mandate requires masks be worn in restaurants, state government buildings

One woman says with Fort Mill so close to Charlotte, she’s curious to see what happens with such different orders in two neighboring cities.

“I think that will be pretty interesting since we are right here on the boarder and I know that they’re doing different things,” she said.