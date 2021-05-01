Fort Mill Strawberry Festival brings small sense of normalcy to town

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friday night felt like a normal pre-pandemic Friday night for those who attended the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.

It was a beautiful day in Fort Mill and you could tell by the amount of people hanging out at Elisha Park and the Annual Strawberry Festival is back.

“It feels good to be out and see the smiles and the joy on people’s faces again,” couple Angela and Husain told FOX 46. “You know when you got a mask on all you can see is the eyes. Of course it’s the window to the soul but the smile is like the sunshine to the day.”

And natural sunshine and smiles are always a great combination.

“it’s freeing. Again it’s good to get back social again. To see the kids playing, parents out, we can walk and be free and not and not feel contained and getting claustrophobic. Humans need interaction. We were built for interaction so I love it.”

Angela and Husain got their dose of human interaction while celebrating his favorite fruit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“My favorite fruit is strawberry, with whipped cream on top!” Husain said.

Smiles and laughs were evident at the park along with social distancing and minimal mask wearing.

Megan Bivins says with the festival begin cancelled last year she’s glad it’s back.

“The Strawberry Festival is so unique for our town and so just being able to be out here and get to see everybody and all the littles, it’s just so much fun,” Bivins said.

The Strawberry Festival ends tomorrow. There will be a scavenger hunt, a strawberry pet costume contest and snow cones.