Fort Mill School District offers reward for arrest in school vandalism

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Fort Mill Police Department is joining the school district in a search for arsonists and vandals.

Police say the vandals lit up a practice field and soccer equipment at Catawba Ridge High Sunday at 2am and spray painted equipment.

“It’s definitely concerning being a new neighborhood, a new school and pretty much nice good people in the area. We want to keep it a safe area, so to hear about something like that is just sad news,” said a neighbor.

This neighbor lives across the street from Catawba Ridge High School. The school became the target of two recent vandalisms.

The first was November 22nd. Police say someone spray painted graffiti behind the stadium.

“Majority of the kids that go to that school, I’m sure enjoy the newness of it and have great facilities and to have a group of kids come along and ruin equipment and certain pieces of the school is just hard to hear,” he said.

Neighbors are concerned they’ll be targeted next.

“Absolutely. Nowadays, you have to be worried anything is possible sad to say but you definitely have to be vigilant and be alert as to what’s going on around you,” said the neighbor.

The case is still open and the school district is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Stay alert and let’s try to keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out,” said the neighbor.

If you have information that could help police, call 803-835-5238.

