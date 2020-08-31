Fort Mill police investigate shooting on Main Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fort Mill Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Main Street near Tom Hall Street on Monday.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral