Fort Mill police investigate shooting on Main Street

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fort Mill Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Main Street near Tom Hall Street on Monday.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

There has been a shooting on Main Street in Fort Mill near Tom Hall Street. There is no threat to the public at this time. FMPD officers and investigators are investigating at this time. More information to follow. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) August 31, 2020

Regarding the shooting on Main Street, the incident is over and there is no threat to the public. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) August 31, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: