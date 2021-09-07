Fort Mill parents protest against school quarantine policies

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With white and neon-colored signs at opposing sides of Fort Mill, parents displayed their feelings outside of the school district office on Tuesday. Both sides, however, are there to discuss district quarantining rules.

Parents protested 30 minutes before the Fort Mill School District Board meeting.

“We’re seeing that full classes are in quarantine. These aren’t being reflected in the dashboard where parents can make accurate decisions for their kids,” said Sara Wilkerson, a frustrated Fort Mill parent.

She claims it’s taking the district 3-6 days to post positive case numbers. She believes it’s so the schools don’t close because of the district’s 10% rule.

“Forest Creek Middle school for example – the whole school is quarantined at least until September 9th. Those numbers are not counted in the totals at all. So how are they accurately counting the 10 percent threshold in these classes in schools when they’re not counting all of the data?” Wilkerson said.

With a mask mandate, she’s sure the COVID case and quarantine numbers would be drastically different.

Just a few feet away, Jackie Terribile and Moms For Liberty hold up signs displaying a different agenda.

“Parents have a right to make decisions, health decisions about what’s best for their family. All parents have that right whether you want to put a mask on your child or not, you want them vaccinated or not. Parents have the right to make the decision, not the school board not the state,” Terribile said.

She says quarantining everyone keeps children out of school.

“Are these policies being effective? Right now, the Fort Mill schools have told me that they are not tracking whether kids are coming back from quarantine infected or not,” she said. “So, we don’t if these quarantines are effective. We don’t know how many kids are coming down with COVID. We don’t know any of statistics, we don’t know. All we know is that no child in Fort Mill has died, thank God. If they can prove to us that they are keeping sick children out of school, that’s fine but we don’t know that because they’re not tracking that. We want that information so parents can make an informed decision.”

While some parents are outside of the district office continuing to protest for or against masks, other parents will be inside letting the district know how they feel about a mask mandate.

The district did not change its stance on a mask mandate during the meeting.