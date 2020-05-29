Fort Mill parents petition to be allowed at high school graduation

FORT MILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents of seniors graduating from Fort Mill High School are petitioning, saying they have every right to attend their child’s ceremony in person.

“It’s very very heartbreaking because i mean personally i’m a parent who has never missed a field trip. I’ve never missed a classroom party, a field day, a booster club run,” Olivia Smith said.

In tears, Smith says she can’t imagine not being able to attend her daughter’s graduation next Thursday from Fort Mill High.

“To think that the first thing I’m going to have to miss is my daughter’s high school graduation? It’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

Smith, along with over 700 parents who signed an online petition, are hoping to persuade the school district to let them come out, Even if they have to switch locations.

“Other school districts are making it happen and Fort Mill should as well,” Smith said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is allowing high schools to invite two guests per senior to graduation.

FOX 46 reached out to Fort Mill Schools. A spokesperson says they can’t safely allow parents from both area high schools and social distance them in the space available here at Bob Jones Stadium.

“We’re willing to hold graduation anywhere as long as two parents are allowed to be at the graduation.”

Smith and other parents say they just want to watch their children graduate in person. They don’t care where they have to go, as long as they’re physically present.

“I don’t know what parent would not want to see their child graduate. You can never get this day back. This is one of the most important days in their lives so far. They’re only 18. It’s a day we’ll never get back. I just think it’s heartbreaking that our district thinks this decision is okay.”

The district says it will be live streaming the ceremony for all parents to watch. They also released a full statement on the matter, saying:

“At this time the district is moving forward with the current plan for the Nation Ford and Fort Mill High School graduation ceremonies. The six foot social distancing guideline is still in place in South Carolina. Due to the large class size of both our high schools (each over 500 students) we can not safely follow the social distancing guideline in the space we have available at our stadiums. We considered all options and measured the space available to us before making this tough decision. We believe this option allows our students the opportunity to experience a graduation ceremony in person with their class and still allows parents and family members to participate via the live streaming of the ceremonies along with the individual picture opportunity at both high schools.”

