Fort Mill neighbors worried new subdivision will cause traffic nightmare

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Fort Mill are concerned about a narrow, hard-to-navigate stretch of road that makes driving dangerous and traffic unbearable and soon, new construction could make things even worse.

Neighbors who live near South Darby Bridge Road say during the day, the traffic is already a frustration, but with a new subdivision going up down the street they say it will be a nightmare.

A traffic study completed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation says the necessary things needed would be proper turning lanes into the neighborhood, but nothing about the increased traffic more houses will bring.

“You worry about the volume,” said Mark Macvittie.

Macvittie is a civil engineer who says more people on the road will definitely lead to more problems.

“You know you worry about how easy it is to make a left hand turn out of your subdivision. You know, a right-hand turn is a little easier,” he said. “And then you worry about how many people you’re passing. I know it’s really bad if you try to leave here about 7:00 a.m. When the elementary school has all the traffic coming into it. It’ll take me 30 minutes to go from here to the stop light.”

One Facebook user commented on the traffic study saying “nice. Let’s add a few hundred more houses but leave the road at two lanes. Makes perfect sense.”

But the only problem isn’t the traffic on a two-lane road. Neighbors say the road is dangerously narrow. Macvittie says there’s only one way to fix that.

“You need to widen it. Probably put a couple more lanes in.”

The Facebook user told FOX 46 the same thing, saying “there is a better way. Upgrade infrastructure first. We all know it takes years to get a road project completed here.”

The density of the proposed subdivision is probably twice what it is in this subdivision. So that just means you’re going to have twice as many people living in the same square footage.”

Macvittie says as Fort Mill continues to grow if the city doesn’t address things like this, they’ll become bigger issues than they are now.

He said since they’re putting in a turn lane. It would be nice if they did what was best long-term and that’s widening the road and adding more lanes.