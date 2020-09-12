Fort Mill neighbors gather on I-77 bridge to hold flags in honor of 9/11

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been 19 years since those moments forever changed our nation and communities across the country are coming together to honor the heroes and victims of Sept. 11, 2001.

“We’re showing the terrorist and the anarchist what Americans look like and that’s it right there. That flag,” veteran Keith Johanson said.

A sea of American flags were flying high over I-77 catching the attention of many drivers on the highway and the Sutton Road overpass in Fort Mill.

“We wave at them they wave back they blow the horns it’s a good thing, its pulling people together,” Johanson said.

Johanson is a veteran working with the group rolling thunder. He’s also the organizer.

“As long as you have a passion to help veterans that’s what we are about.”

He lost two friends when the twin towers were hit and say some members of the group were working there.

“There are two police officers here that worked downtown Manhattan and worked the towers they survived.”

Today marks 19 years since thousands of people lost their lives in terror attacks in the U.S. It’s also the same day the group’s founder, Leonard Farrington, stood on the overpass with a single flag flying honoring the victims. Since then, people have been driving by, waving and blowing the horn as a way to remember them.

“We’ve had as many as four bridges covered at one time. This year we wanted to make sure we came to this bridge, this is his bridge we don’t want to take that from him.”

This year, Fort Mill police were on the scene making sure people were safe.

A person was arrested in August. Trump supporters were flying trump flags on the overpass and police arrested a suspect for shooting near them.

“I want to make sure that everyone realizes that and they take a moment of silence either now or this evening or sometime today to remember all of those who lost their lives that day those who gave their lives tried to save people,” said Harvey Mayhill with Rolling Thunder

Mayhill is also a veteran with the group who says we have to remember the victims.

“Although we talk about the twin towers, there’s also the Pentagon, we had Pennsylvania and who knows what other things may have happened had the FAA not shut down air traffic.”

“The teaching moment here is to let everybody know that America is strong. America is here and we are to stay that’s the teaching moment today.”

