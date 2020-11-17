Fort Mill neighbors frustrated as cleanup from floods continues, say poor drainage is to blame

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Families in South Carolina are still cleaning up the mess caused by major flooding last week.

Neighbors in the Regent Park area say flooding gets worse with every heavy rain and they want to shine a spotlight on the problem.

Clean-up is underway at one home on Heritage Drive, where the homeowner says flood waters were so high she had to be rescued by first responders.

Kathy Bassinger described it as heartbreaking as she surveyed what was left of her home. After 13 years, just an antique family heirloom is still standing.

“We lost everything in the downstairs,” she said.

Flash flooding from last Thursday’s heavy rain destroyed her entire first floor. She says it happened fast.

“Water just started pouring into my home.”

Outside her home on Heritage Boulevard in Fort Mill is a sofa too soaked to sit on. With so much furniture ruined, she’s now living on the second floor. As cleanup continues, costs are adding up.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We did not have flood insurance because this is not a flood zone,” Bassinger said.

She says the drainage creeks in the Regent Park community are poorly maintained and both the Home Owners Association and York County deny any responsibility.

Ted Slack lives upstream from Bassinger on Highgate Drive.

“When we get a heavy rain, this street floods to about knee deep and then everything funnels to the creek as much as it can and then when the creek over flows, it comes into my yard and my driveway into the backyard,” Slack said.

This time, Slack says he put out sandbags when the rain started, but it was not nearly enough to withstand the rushing flood waters that ripped through his yard.

“At some point, we need help alleviating that or else the problem will just continue to get worse,” he said.

Bassinger is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, but we should note that Slack and Bassinger aren’t the only people in this neighborhood to call FOX 46 to tell their stories.

We have reached out to the Regent HOA for a response. We have not yet heard back.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE