Fort Mill group runs to honor fallen military members

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local runner’s group that meets once a month to honor military men and women who have died in the line of duty. That run is taking on a bit of a new meaning with President Biden’s announcement that troops in Afghanistan will be coming home.

They all recognize it is a political issue, but they all related it to a more personal level. They talked with FOX 46 about the need to make sure the troops coming home get support while at the same time recognizing the work needs to be done.

The event isn’t new, but Thursday was one of the few times since the pandemic started that it’s been able to happen.

All of the runners were there and the reason for it is deep and solemn. Each honored the name of someone who died in the line of duty.

“We’re here to honor those loved ones and remember them with purposeful steps,” Lt. Col. Todd Puhrmann said.

The retired lieutenant colonel is one of the coordinators for this runners group in Fort Mill. It honors fallen heroes and the steps they take are in their names. Many of those are from Operation Enduring Freedom.

While that operation has officially ended, troops have remained. This week, it was announced those troops would be coming back.

”One foot in front of the other, it helped he get through the days,” participant Catherine Foerster said.

Foerster runs for her brother.

“I lost a brother who had gone and served, and he came back, and he took his own life, which is all too common,” said Foerster.

For many here, they know news of the troop pullout is a political issue.

“To know that they won’t potentially have to do that anymore. It’s a big relief to me,” participant Amy Hall said.

But they are looking beyond that.

“Just encourage them to tap into their local VA and for families, too,” Foerster said.

To the care and love they say those soldiers will deserve, coming back.

“I think with people that have come home within the last one or two years, once an operation gets shut down, we can’t stop talking about it,” said Lt. Col. Puhrmann.

These events happen every month, but they did have to take a break when COVID cases were at their high. The Thursday night run took them from veterans park, to the peach stand, and back.