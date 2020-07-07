Fort Mill becomes latest town to pass mask mandate

Neighbors in Fort Mill will soon be required to wear a facemask before going out in public.

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The town council approved the ordinance Monday night with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in York County.

The ordinance will take effect this Wednesday after midnight. Anyone within town limits will have to cover their face while out in public at establishments like restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and beauty salons.

Anyone who chooses not to could be fined between $25 and $100. Repeated violations by any establishment could also result in suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business license for their location.

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage says the town’s primary focus is on health and safety.

“While wearing a mask may not prevent the transference of this virus, all indications appear to support that wearing one does greatly reduce the opportunity to share the virus with others. Much like covering your mouth when you cough, wearing a mask in public places helps to minimize the chances for the virus to be shared between people,” Savage said.

She also stressed the importance of the public in following other recent COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the state and federal government in preventing the spread of the disease.

“We ask that the public also continues other means of ensuring their health and safety by washing hands, using hand sanitizer, social distancing and seeking medical advice if you experience the symptoms of COVID or are exposed to someone that has the virus,” she said.