Fort Mill basketball coach playing for $1 million in basketball tourney

UPDATE: Team 23 lost in the championship of the tournament by two points.

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Fort Mill basketball coach has the opportunity of a lifetime Tuesday night.

“We’re playing for a million dollars today in Dayton, Ohio,” said Coach Terrell Smith.

If his team wins the TBT basketball tournament, he along with his teammates will be $1 million richer.

“We’re here, one game away,” he said.

Terrell Smith plays for Team 23, one of the 64 teams in the tournament. He says they’re like a family.

One of their mottos is Next Man Up.

“You play for two minutes, you give everything you have for two minutes, Next Man up you cheer that guy one like it’s his only two minutes that’s he’s going to get on the court,” he said.

He teaches the same thing to his children and the young players he trains and coaches at a Baxter YMCA in York County.

“The biggest lesson that I probably told them was when you’re playing with 14 guys – when you’re not in the game you’re in the game… you don’t always have to score a basket to be in the game, you always have to be attentive,” Smith said.

Thanks to his wife Ashley, his players and their families watch every single game.

“After every win, I get a Facetime call and they’re all in the house going crazy. They have watch parties. I get messages from my kids in my program they send me videos to my Instagram, my Facebook, telling me how proud they are of me, they’re watching,” he said.

“I just know how much passion he has for this, I’m just so proud that he’s able to showcase this to everybody and even to his kids,” Ashley Smith says.

No matter the outcome, Smith says it’s about the kids seeing someone from their area on a big stage.

“Putting them on a platform just to say I know, that’s my coach, that’s my trainer, I know that guy, it brings a certain light to the town and to the kids,” he said.

The final game airs on ESPN at 9 p.m.