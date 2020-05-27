Fort Mill bakery says there’s been difficulty in reopening

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The customers are back, but some local restaurant owners say they brought a bad attitude with them.

It’s been two weeks since Z Bakery re-opened their doors for customers to dine in, but the transition back to normalcy hasn’t been an easy one.

“We’re trying to keep up with the new standards and the new safety when this first started we went from doing to-go as one percent of our business to it being 100 percent of our business and that was a huge overhead for us to take on,” owner Kristen Zimmerman told FOX 46.

The most costly component was switching to plastic ware only, a move some customers weren’t pleased with.

“They just kind of looked at, it and said ‘we don’t want that’ and walked out,” said owner Kristen Zimmerman.

She says over the weekend she had six tables decide they did not want to be served on plastic ware and disposable plates and left the bakery.

By Sunday the business took to social media to apologize to customers and explain why they switched the post now has more than 5,000 comments with most people praising the business for doing the right thing.

“They want to go out and be dined on and they want things to be back to normal, unfortunately we’re not there yet,” Zimmerman said.

With the switch the bakery goes through between 500 and 1,000 pieces of plastic ware a day and have had to double their staff on some days just to keep up with the safety standards.

“It’s a lot of overhead for about half as much sales so for us to be open right now, is really costing us money.”

Money Zimmerman says is well spent to keep customers safe. The bakery says there’s no telling if or when they will switch back to regular plates and cups but for now they ask those choosing to dine with them to be prepared for the changes.