Fort Bragg leaders ‘profoundly saddened’ by murder-suicide that left solider, pregnant wife dead

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg officials released more information on a soldier who police said killed his pregnant wife and then himself in front of their 3-year-old daughter on Sunday.

It happened at a duplex on Willow Street Sunday night just after 7.

Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis, 31, of Sarasota, Florida was fighting with his wife, 34-year-old Sarah Lewis, in front of their 3-year-old child, police said.

Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis

Keith Lewis fired several shots at Sarah Lewis, killing her and their unborn baby. Lewis then shot and killed himself, officials said.

Police said the 3-year-old girl is safe and staying with family.

Fort Bragg said Lewis enlisted in the U.S. Army in Sept. 2007 and served as a Special Operations combat medic.

“We are profoundly saddened at the tragic passing of Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Lewis. Our soldiers and families are the bedrock of our unit and any loss deeply affects our formations,” stated Lt. Col. Mark Finnegan, 98th Civil Affairs Battalion Commander. “We are working to provide the utmost support to the family and our team.”

Lewis faced a misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun charge in 2016 in Cumberland County.

The report listed Sarah Lewis as the victim.

The district attorney says the charges were dismissed as requested by the victim.

Sgt. Jeremy Glass said help is available for domestic violence victims.

“Each patrol unit has a domestic violence liaison, we have a victim advocate which is a non sworn position that can help get people out of those types of situations,” Glass said.

Victims can electronically file a protective order if needed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department with assistance by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE