Former SC law enforcement officer arrested for sexual activity with minor while working at middle school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former law enforcement officer with the Inman Police Department in South Carolina has been arrested for participating in sexual activity with a minor, the SLED says.

Caitlinn Lee Wooten, 29, was charged with solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person underage and misconduct in office.

The incidents took place while she was a School Resource Officer at T.E. Mabry Middle School in Spartanburg County.

Wooten was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and her case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.