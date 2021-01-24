Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announces retirement

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who spent nine seasons in Carolina, announced his retirement after 14 years in the league on the FOX NFL pregame show Sunday.

Olsen will now join FOX as a full-time broadcast analyst beginning next season.

“I look forward to the next chapter together as a family. I look forward to catching up on so many moments I have missed as I chased this life,” he wrote on Instagram.

Olsen, 35, is Carolina’s all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end. He became the first tight end in NFL history from 2014-16 to have three-straight 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

He was named to three Pro Bowls with the Panthers and was a key part in the team’s 2015 Super Bowl run.

Following the 2019 season, Olsen and the Panthers agreed to mutually part ways and he signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season.

A foot injury in Week 12 ended Olsen’s 2020 season early and would ultimately be the last time he stepped foot on the field.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2007 before being traded to Carolina in 2011, Olsen ends his career ranked fifth in NFL history for receiving yards (8.683) and receptions (742) among tight ends in the Super Bowl era.

Olsen continues to do charity work in Charlotte, including a $2.5 million donation with his wife last year to build a pediatric cardiovascular and congenital heart outpatient clinic called “The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center”, which opened last month at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital.

“To the countless teammates, coaches, and staff members in Chicago, Seattle, and especially Carolina, I thank you,” Olsen added on Instagram. :You molded and shaped me into the player and person I am today. I’ll cherish those personal relationships more than anything else. This career is built on relationships, and in that area I was so fortunate.