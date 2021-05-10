Former NFL player gives advice to Rock Hill kids about value of money

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46) – About 40 Rock Hill kids listened to former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson and CEO of Goalsetter Tanya Van Court talk to them about the value of money at the Rock Hill Boxing Club.

“One day when you get a job, you may have $100,000, it doesn’t matter how much you have, you need to be a good steward in taking care of that,” says Rock Hill native Watson. “Part of that stewardship is how you spend your money, how you save your money, how you invest your money, and also how you give your money.”

Van Court and Watson partnered with the Black Economic Leadership League to get 100 Rock Hill kids to start learning about financial literacy by opening up a bank account. They also gave them $40 to start them off.

“We chose $40 because this is a movement to get one million black and brown kids saving in particular and we know the promise of 40 acres and a mule that never happened, and a big part of the reason why there’s a wealth gap in this country is that promise never happened,” Van Court says.

Van court says the $40 signals that.

“It is a representation of the fact that these kids should not feel bad about how much or how little they have, or their family has in terms of wealth or in terms of knowledge,” Van Court continued.

She says when you embrace and understand your past, it’s easier for you to move forward into the future with hope and with understanding and clarity that things are not these that you should feel ashamed about.

It’s about getting to the business that we understand it here on out so that the next generation can close the wealth gap.

Malik Ratliff wants to be a football player like Watson when he grows up, but he says before that he’s going to be rich.

“I learned that if you want to be rich one day you have to invest instead of trying to save all your money and if you invest later on in life, you’ll receive the income of what you’ve been working for,” Ratliff said.

And his cousin Alajah Ratliff wants to be an actress, but it was a new bank account that made her smile.

“I was very excited. I’m going to save it until I make more money then I’m going to invest it.”

Youth Coach and professional boxer Reginald Henson says it’s important to start the kids off young.

“That’s one thing growing up I didn’t get a chance to learn in school and my parents didn’t always know the best about financial literacy and things like that, but it’s important to take into adulthood,” he said. “We try to reach into their lives outside of the ring and just instill certain things into them.”

The Black Economic Leadership League is still accepting kids to be a part of this movement. To register, you must complete the following two steps.

Submit your information here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeedmdrurakrtTGaSHBVGosn8zcJv0KaBOUYMxqa7IgI413fQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR02XEZiDymskyfGJHnb4cMA8F5BddpS8fGAZhC-arAGX421Q-XC0OGxGsI

2. Register for the educational session on May 13th @ 6:30 pm here: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/goalsetter-orientation…

About Goalsetter: Goalsetter is the debit card and savings app that teaches your kids and teens finance through games, memes and pop culture. Visit their website to learn more: https://www.goalsetter.co/