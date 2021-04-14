Former NC Gov. McCrory announces US Senate run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— Former North Carolina Governor, Pat McCrory, announced his run for the coveted senate seat currently held by Senator Richard Burr. The race isn’t until 2022, but it already has a growing field of candidates offering to take the seat.

McCrory was Charlotte’s mayor before becoming governor from 2013 to 2017. He lost his re-election bid to Governor Roy Cooper.

“The reason I’m running, and no other reason, is because I am the best candidate. I am simply the best for this job,” Pat McCrory said in an interview with FOX 46.

McCrory coined himself a Washington outsider in his announcement video, but one of his democratic opponents begged to differ.

“Yeah, no, he’s not. Under no circumstances is he. What was he Mayor for like 14 years and then Governor? He is the opposite of a political outsider. But I guess that phrase polls well with people in his party, so he’s going to use it even though it’s plainly not true,” North Carolina State Senator, Jeff Jackson said.

Jackson announced his run for the seat a few weeks ago. He claims McCrory is doomed when it comes to the general election, due to controversial legislation he passed, such as the bathroom bill.

“We’re just now recovering from a reputational standpoint, we were the butt of jokes because of Pat McCrory for years. Nobody wants to return to the kind of leadership that brought that to our state, nobody.”

Political Scientist at Catawba College, Dr. Michael Bitzer said McCrory’s time as the mayor of Charlotte and the governor of North Carolina will benefit him despite the controversial legislation.

“I think, in this kind of environment, even bad publicity tends to elevate and make your name recognition, at least out there. I think that this is really going to be an internal party dynamic,” Bitzer said.

The Vice Chair of North Carolina’s Democratic Party had harsh words for McCrory and his campaign.

“He’s a loser. He’s lost many races. And and when I say that, statewide races, he lost the Governor Perdue, he lost the governor Cooper, he’s a loser and a sore loser,” Floyd McKissick Jr. said.

But despite his critics, McCrory said he is up for the challenge and ready for his political revival.

“It’s a great kickoff but it’s it’s a long journey. And I want to end up by saying that I think I’m the best to represent the entire state of North Carolina and no one knows the state like I do, from the coast all the way the mountains to live in right here in Charlotte and make it in my home,” McCrory said.