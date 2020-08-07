Former Matthews teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison on child pornography charges

Christopher David Muggler, 27, of Indian Trail, N.C. was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Matthews teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison on child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Christopher David Muggler, 27, of Indian Trail, was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he completes his prison term.

On February 28, 2020, Muggler, a former teacher at Covenant Day School in Matthews, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. According to filed court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, FBI agents conducting an investigation into child exploitation became aware that an individual with the username “Muggadelphia12” was receiving child pornography via Dropbox links, specifically videos that depicted young male victims being sexually abused.

Law enforcement linked the username “Muggadelphia12” to Muggler. On March 26, 2019, FBI agents executed a warrant at Muggler’s residence and seized Muggler’s two cell phones. At sentencing, Muggler was found to possess 110 images and 34 videos of child pornography.

Mugger is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alfredo De La Rosa, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.