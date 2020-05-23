Former Johnston County pastor, already charged with child sex crimes, faces new child porn charges

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County man who is already in jail for child sex crimes now faces additions charges related to child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

Stephen Arthur Morris (JCSO)

In June 2019, an 18-year-old woman came forward to report she had been sexually assaulted by her pastor at Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said she was sexually abused beginning at the age of 13 by Stephen Arthur Morris, the sheriff’s office said.

Morris was arrested on July 5, 2019 in connection with those assaults.

Following his arrest, two more victims came forward saying Morris attempted to exploit them when they were children.

Morris was charged in connection with those crimes on Oct. 9, 2019.

When Morris was first arrested, investigators seized multiple of Morris’ electronic devices and obtained search warrants for them.

The SBI performed forensic examinations on those devices and found pornographic images of six unidentified children, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Morris was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was already being held under a $600,000 bond. On Friday, he received an additional $200,000 bond.