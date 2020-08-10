Former Gastonia police chief dies from COVID-19 complications

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Gastonia police chief, who was suffering from complications due to COVID-19, has died, the Gastonia Police Department confirmed Monday.

Rodney Parham was 65 and passed away on Friday. He was hired by the department in 1974 and served as chief from 2001-2003 when he retired.

“You can make better decisions if you use your mind and your heart, and not just your mind,” he said during his retirement speech. “People are the most important part of any organization, and if you don’t care about them and their needs and feelings you will fail. I have tried to be a good listener and consider the impact of any decision I make.”

Parham was born in Gaston County and worked several jobs at one time, according to his Legacy obituary.

“We certainly appreciate Chief Parham’s service to the Gastonia Police Department and the City of Gastonia,” said GPD Chief Robert Helton. “Through all of Chief Parham’s 30 years with the GPD he was known for being caring, compassionate, honest, committed to Gastonia and his family, and a good cop.”

