Former Fort Mill police officer charged with kidnapping, child neglect, domestic violence

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A former Fort Mill police officer has been charged with several crimes in connection to a domestic violence incident, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Stephen James Cleary, 36, was arrested in Hillsboro County, FL on warrants issued by the SLED. The charges stem from a domestic incident that took place in York County on Dec. 27.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The former officer was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful neglect of a child, and kidnapping.

The Fort Mill Police Department requested the SLED investigation. Cleary is now awaiting extradition from Florida.



The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE