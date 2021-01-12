Former FBI official: States should take extremist warning seriously

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– In Raleigh, barricades surround the Capitol building and police are on high alert. This follows published reports the FBI is warning about armed demonstrations in all 50 state capitals leading up to the inauguration.

“How seriously should local governments be taking these warnings?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Pretty serious development when it comes to the FBI bulletin,” said Javed Ali, a former senior counterterrorism director at the National Security Council, who has not seen the threat memo. “When the government is sending those out, they’re sending them out because there’s something to warn.”

For more than 20 years Ali has served in the Defense Intelligence Agency, Homeland Security, and the FBI, where he read and wrote memos like the one reportedly directed to state governments. Ali says a mass warning of an unspecified threat is not unprecedented but is rare.

“This seems to be as close to those early days after 9/11 that we’ve seen in almost 15, 20 years,” he said, comparing it to the color-coded threat levels.

It is unclear how credible the threats are or what extremist groups may be involved, Ali said. Still, he says states need to prepare now and may need to activate the National Guard.

“I think the message is, the implied implication, is folks have to beef it up,” he said of security. “Whatever the original plan was going to look like prior to last week’s events, the numbers may need to increase by orders. And then it’s a question of local governments where are all these resources going to come from?”

The FBI says it can’t confirm the threat warning but is “focused on identifying, investigating and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity.”

Ali says was not surprised by the insurrection at the US Capitol. He is worried about what could happen at statehouses across the country in the coming days and weeks.

“We just need a really high level of vigilance,” he said.

CMPD will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to assist with security during the inauguration. FOX 46 reached out to Gov. Cooper and McMaster’s offices but did not hear back. Capitol law enforcement in Raleigh and Columbia say they are on high alert and prepared.

FOX 46 received the following statements:

Federal Bureau of Investigation

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

Raleigh Police

“Regarding RPD plans, in the best interest of public safety and in compliance with NCGS 132-1.7, the Raleigh Police Department does not release information about security arrangements/tactical strategies. However, it can be said that Department personnel who are responsible for security and logistical planning consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions.”

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

“It is not prudent to comment on specific security initiatives, however, be assured the Department of Public Safety remains extremely vigilant in its public safety efforts. Our law enforcement entities are engaged with our local, state and federal partners to identify and address a myriad of public safety threats. The necessary work of the state and federal governments continues and I am grateful to our outstanding law enforcement professionals for their service.” –Erik A. Hooks, Secretary of NC Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

“The SC Department of Public Safety is continuing to work with state and local law enforcement agencies and has increased security beginning last week. We are remaining in a state of heightened security and vigilance and monitoring developments in the state and around the nation.”

CMPD

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be sending officers to Washington DC to assist our law enforcement partners with security during the Inauguration. While we cannot discuss specific staffing numbers or details related to security, we can ensure the public that our assistance will not create any local service interruptions and that the CMPD will be appropriately staffed to serve our community.”

