Former employee suing CMS alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Thursday, a federal judge heard arguments on whether a discrimination case against Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools should go to trial or be dismissed.

According to court documents, Cynthia Hampton, who holds a Doctorate in Education, was in her fifth year as an employee of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (“CMS”) in the 2017-2018 school year.

In January of 2017, after several incidents including an injury suffered when trying to break up a student fight, she took leave and then saw her doctor regarding her condition. In February 2017 her physician provided the CMS Benefits Department with a certification that he had diagnosed Dr. Hampton as suffering from a Situational Anxiety Disorder. The anxiety disorder and stress reaction diagnosis qualified her for disability benefits.

Dr. Hampton remained on disability until August 24, 2017 and then her physician said she could return to work but advised CMS that it was best for Dr. Hampton “not to return to Reid Park Middle School, as the work environment at this school is not appropriate for the patient because it can cause patient’s medical condition to worsen”.

Dr. Hampton says CMS ignored this determination as well as others that stated she should not to return to the school.

Hampton filed an EEOC charge on February 27, 2018, about the refusal of CMS to assign her to another school. Subsequently, she was terminated for three unapproved absences, and then she filed a second EEOC charge.

Dr. Hampton’s federal lawsuit against CMS alleges wrongful termination and disability discrimination. CMS denies these claims and asked the judge to dismiss the case rather than allow it to proceed to a jury trial.

Dr. Hampton is seeking back pay and compensatory damages in excess of $20,000. The judge indicated his decision on today’s hearing would be issued soon considering the case is on the July trial calendar.