Former Charlotte Douglas Airport employee arrested for trespassing on flight to Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A former employee of Charlotte Douglas Airport was arrested Tuesday for attempting to breach the Charlotte passenger terminal without authorization.

Former Piedmont Airlines employee Narada Wilson, 40, then boarded American Airlines Flight 881 en-route to Cancun, Mexico using a valid boarding pass.

Once the flight crew was notified, the flight was diverted back to Charlotte and Wilson was arrested once the plane landed.

Wilson was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Trespass Upon Airport Property.

Flight 881 was inspected by CMPD Airport Division Officers and K9s to ensure the safety of all passengers on board.

CMPD is assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation: Joint Terrorism Task Force as they review possible federal charges for this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911.