Former Ardrey Kell principal reassigned to new position in CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Ardrey Kell High School in Ballantyne will soon have a new principal.

Principal David Switzer was suspended by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Thursday, June 11. CMS leaders say David Switzer has been reassigned to a position in the central office.

Switzer had been suspended as officials investigated racial accusations against him. He was the principal at Ardrey Kell for 10 years.

There was an online petition demanding Switzer’s removal, as well as one in support of him.

CMS says the search for new leadership for the school will begin immediately.