Ford to build 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Company has announced plans to produce roughly 50,000 ventilators at one of its Michigan plants over the next 100 days in an effort to arm those on the front lines with equipment to fight COVID-19.

The ventilator design, cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and licensed by General Electric’s healthcare unit, doesn’t need electricity and can service the needs of most COVID-19 patients who may have difficulty breathing due to the virus.

“Starting in April, we’re producing a ventilator with @GEHealthcare, leveraging the design of @AironCorp’s FDA-cleared ventilator,” the company announced on Twitter. “It’s designed to operate on air pressure without electricity, making it a versatile solution to help those fighting #COVID19.”

Ford said it will deploy 500 United Auto Workers (UAW) and will start production the week of April 20 at its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The head of the UAW and other officials compared the industry’s effort to build ventilators with Detroit’s bomber production during World War II, where they started producing the B-24 Liberator at a rate of one per hour, according to History.com.

