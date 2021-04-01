Fonda Bryant wins Remarkable Women of Charlotte contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In December, FOX 46 and its parent company Nexstar launched a campaign to feature remarkable women in our area. We asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life and the response was amazing!

You’ve heard the stories of our four Remarkable Women of Charlotte throughout the month and now, it’s time to announce the winner.

FOX 46 recently gathered at Truist Field to honor the finalists and announce the winner of our Remarkable Women campaign. To refresh your memory, our finalists were:

Shante Williams, medical researcher and venture capitalist, with a passion for helping people: “With the amount of people in our community that are doing so many impactful, really remarkable things, it’s really humbling to be selected.”

Amanda Riggins, founder of a non-profit dedicated to feeding first responders, veterans, and military personnel: “It comes from the heart, and that’s why I started it.”

Fonda Bryant, an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention: You just never know what people are going through and that’s why we’ve got to do a better job of helping.”

Fanci Worthington, dedicated to workplace diversity, and feeding and helping those in need: “My work family is such an important part of my life. Every person I come across wants to make a difference.”

In the end, our panelists decided to choose Fonda Bryant as this year’s Remarkable Women winner.

“It is such a great honor, and I think what y’all are doing is awesome,” Fonda said. “It’s something how, with women, we’re already nurturing. We’re already caregivers and we do that within our own families, but to get out here and give of oneself, it’s the best thing that you can ever do.”

Fonda was awarded with a $1,000 donation in her name to the non-profit of her choice, which is Mental Health America of Central Carolinas here in Charlotte.

As our local winner, she’s now one of six semi-finalists out of more than 100 women nominated across the nation to compete for Nexstar’s national Remarkable Woman of The Year.

Good luck, Fonda, and thank you for your dedication to the Queen City!