Following release of video showing protesters trapped, tear-gassed by police, CMPD Chief says there is ‘room for improvement’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Video from the night officers fired tear gas on a group of protestors trapped between buildings in Uptown was released by CMPD Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, you see what appears to be a group of protestors trapped in an area of Uptown Charlotte with police on both sides. The protestors claim they were hit with chemical agents by police and didn’t know why.

Police say they did it because officers were first being hit with objects by protestors.

CMPD has admitted to making mistakes as it relates to the events of that day. One of the things in question is the use of chemical agents to dismantle protestors, which CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings now says will not be used as a first line of defense.

“The policies in place at the time may have been acceptable, however, we did realize we have room for improvement,” Chief Jennings said.

The police chief admits a lapse in judgement and says this won’t happen again.

The Mecklenburg County courts granted police the authority to release the video of the incident after CMPD petitioned to release it for “transparency.”

A CMPD supervisor was reprimanded for actions taken within the video. Police say they will not use chemical agents unless officers are being physically attacked during a protest.

“We have mounting equipment for their body worn cameras on all civil emergency unit officers.”

Laith Shehadeh is one of the protestors who was present at the time of the night in question. He says he noticed tensions rising and tried to do what he could.

“I was actually struck with a grenade and I think somebody threw a water bottle at police. This was south Uptown. This is the area where the hotels are and there’s like a confrontation and I was hit with a grenade in my leg,” Shehadeh said.

After video was released of the night of events on social media, CMPD petitioned to release body camera footage showing their account. The courts granted permission for transparency.

“There are a lot of people trying to provoke police and I understand they may have anger, but it doesn’t get anywhere. I think as a society, there are so many different things that are put together and defunding the police is not the only avenue,” said Shehadeh.

CMPD has agreed to make changes in how it polices peaceful protests, but some believe this is only one of many changes that should happen in law enforcement.

“If the laws aren’t wrong, they don’t have wrong laws to enforce. This is years of oppression… discrimination and years of laws that are flawed.”

