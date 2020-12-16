Following funeral, Mount Holly community continues to remember Officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Mount Holly hero was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon, but his community is continuing to honor him.

Family, friends and loved ones of 25-year-old Mount Holly police officer Justin Herndon said their goodbyes to the man killed protecting his community.

Herndon’s parents say law enforcement was his calling, and that all he wanted to do help people and tonight, thousands of people who never met him, realize the impact he left on their community.

How do you pay your respects to a man who gave everything for his community?

“Tyler was strong in conviction and he was courageous. It was evident in the way he risked himself for others.

In his two short years with the Mount Holly Police Department, he made a lasting impact.

“I’m a better man because of Tyler Herndon. The city of Mount Holly is a better place because of Tyler Herndon,” Chief Don Roper said.

While Mount Holly became his professional home, Kings Mountain, will forever be his hometown.

“It’s a very, very sad community right now. We are all wishing we didn’t have to go through this,” Kings Mountain neighbor Angela Short told FOX 46.

After the service, Officer Herndon’s body was brought to his final resting place–a cemetery near the church he grew up in.

As the hearse past in front of Herndon’s alma matter, an old classmate of his dad’s was nearby.

“[He] raised a good son. Definitely he put him in the right direction that’s what happens when you’ve got a grounded family,” Timothy Wright said.

Wright remembers Herndon’s dad as the class clown. The same stories are said about Tyler always making jokes, and always helping others.

“Anybody that’s going to put their life on the line to protect us, I’m in.”

Even nearby kids riding their bikes stopped and paid their respects as the man they will forever know as a hero passed by them.

Officer Herndon would have turned 26 over the weekend. Now, the community is continuing to mourn the loss of a hard-working hero, gone too soon.

